Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 99.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $3,066,757.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,980.55. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $314,286.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,678 shares of company stock worth $17,689,105 in the last 90 days. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

