Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Director William Wallace Mcmullen Purchases 144,900 Shares

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 144,900 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $2,167,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,812,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,201,567.44. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Wallace Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 135,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $1,994,560.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 93,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,336,115.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 72,411 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,478.11.

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 79,218 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,780.44.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.14%. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 197.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

