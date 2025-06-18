Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.78.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

