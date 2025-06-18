Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $2,909,285.76 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $2,909,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,663.88. The trade was a 64.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.33.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Life360 by 2,938.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 937.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

