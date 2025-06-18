Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $4,632,001.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,964,141.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $27,724,193.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,634,473.90. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,472 shares of company stock worth $203,509,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

