Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 700,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $63,763,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rubrik stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

