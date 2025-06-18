Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $98.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

