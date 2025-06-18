abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,144 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

