What is William Blair’s Estimate for Oracle Q2 Earnings?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $207.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.