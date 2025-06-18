Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Grows By 50.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

