NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 105.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 30.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

