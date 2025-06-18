NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
NACCO Industries Price Performance
NYSE:NC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter.
NACCO Industries Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 105.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 30.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
