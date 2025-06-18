Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.24.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average is $137.94.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,322.72. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

