Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 19.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.