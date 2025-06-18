Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
SIEB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 19.77%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
