Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:YB opened at $21.34 on Friday. Yuanbao has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter.



Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

