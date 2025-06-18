What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for OLED FY2026 Earnings?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Universal Display’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLED. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $152.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 87.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.