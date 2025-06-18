Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on OTCMKTS:IDEXY Q4 Earnings

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseno Textil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 15.19%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $25.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseno Textil has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Industria de Diseno Textil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3187 dividend. This is a boost from Industria de Diseno Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Industria de Diseno Textil’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Stories

