National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:AG FY2028 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.7%

TSE AG opened at C$11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.66. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.23 and a twelve month high of C$11.85.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

