Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TVTX Q2 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,179.73% and a negative net margin of 82.88%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,302.30. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814 in the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

