Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

BBW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.72. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $414,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,802.32. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,456. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

