Analysts Offer Predictions for EXK FY2025 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

