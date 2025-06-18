Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for ANF Q2 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $75.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $187.80. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $56,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,478,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 490,337 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

