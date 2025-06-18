Analysts Offer Predictions for Gold Royalty Q3 Earnings

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Royalty in a report released on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GROY. Scotiabank set a $2.50 target price on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 42.8% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 629,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

