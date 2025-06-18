Desjardins Comments on Dollarama’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

TSE DOL opened at C$194.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$172.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.98. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$121.35 and a 12 month high of C$196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Insiders sold a total of 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

