William Blair Forecasts J. M. Smucker Q1 Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Friday, June 13th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.90 EPS.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $94.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $93.93 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.37%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
