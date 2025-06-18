William Blair Forecasts J.Jill’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

J.Jill Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JILL opened at $14.25 on Monday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in J.Jill by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,545 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in J.Jill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 931,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

