DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. DMC Global has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,019,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 709,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 667,429 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,963,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 210,234 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 313.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 176,425 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

