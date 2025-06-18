Amplify Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by Roth Capital

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amplify Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMPY. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.44. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,204,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 690,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Daniel Furbee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,236.86. This trade represents a 25.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint D. Coghill bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,004,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,779.80. This represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 314,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,890. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

