Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for MD Q2 Earnings

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 112,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.