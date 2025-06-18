Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for CLRB Earnings

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

