Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Adobe Q3 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $382.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

