Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for REGN Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

REGN opened at $508.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,805,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,233,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

