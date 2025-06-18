Wall Street Zen Upgrades EGH Acquisition (NASDAQ:EGHAU) to Hold

EGH Acquisition (NASDAQ:EGHAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EGH Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGHAU opened at $10.16 on Monday. EGH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Get EGH Acquisition alerts:

EGH Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

Receive News & Ratings for EGH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.