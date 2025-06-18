FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TVTX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.73%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVTX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,279.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,302.30. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

