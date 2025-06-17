Promising Telecom Stocks To Research – June 17th

Broadcom, Quantum Computing, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data, internet and wireless communications—through network operators, carriers and equipment manufacturers. Investors often view telecom stocks as relatively stable, dividend-paying assets because their revenues tend to be driven by ongoing consumer and business demand as well as regulatory frameworks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $250.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,576,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,654. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 204.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,849,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,592,482. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 6,157,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Further Reading