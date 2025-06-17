Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 100,654 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,654 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $511,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $777.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $765.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
