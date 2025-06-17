Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale, or servicing of motor vehicles and their components. Investors in these stocks gain partial ownership of firms such as automakers, parts suppliers, or dealership chains and participate in their potential dividends and capital appreciation, which are influenced by factors like consumer demand, technological innovation, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.78. 42,025,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,441,500. Tesla has a 12 month low of $179.66 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 157.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. 61,792,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,754,031. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.77. 11,434,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,671,431. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.28.

