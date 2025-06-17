QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.28.

QCOM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

