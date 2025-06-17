Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.12 and a 200 day moving average of $286.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

