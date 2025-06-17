Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. 652,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,962. The company has a market capitalization of $620.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

