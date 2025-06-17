Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Down 37.7% in May

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NPFI stock remained flat at $25.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1347 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

