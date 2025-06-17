Short Interest in 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Declines By 37.5%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
4imprint Group Price Performance
FRRFF remained flat at $42.00 during trading on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.
4imprint Group Company Profile
