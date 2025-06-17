Short Interest in 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Declines By 37.5%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

FRRFF remained flat at $42.00 during trading on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

