Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Tactical Advantage ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of FDAT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. Tactical Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.
Tactical Advantage ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tactical Advantage ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tactical Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactical Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.