Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tactical Advantage ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FDAT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. Tactical Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Tactical Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, aiming for capital appreciation by investing in equity and high-yield bond ETFs. The fund attempts to reduce return volatility and downside risk by shifting the portfolio’s ETF exposure into cash through a proprietary multi-factor strategy.

