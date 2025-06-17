Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAI. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMAI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 56,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,424. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.