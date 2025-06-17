PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys 2,052 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Adobe Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.00 and a 200-day moving average of $419.64. The company has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

