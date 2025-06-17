BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,510. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
