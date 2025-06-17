McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

