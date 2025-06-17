The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PG opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $376.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

