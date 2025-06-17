Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.50 and last traded at $267.02. Approximately 2,655,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,527,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

