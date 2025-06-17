Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
KSFTF stock remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $4.55.
Kingsoft Company Profile
