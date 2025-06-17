Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

KSFTF stock remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

