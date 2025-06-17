2,244 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

